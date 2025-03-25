Odisha govt to remove workers lacking integrity, efficiency; chief secy issues order

Bhubaneswar:The Odisha government has issued an order seeking to remove employees who lack efficiency or of doubtful integrity from service.

The move was required to increase productivity, an official said on Tuesday.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja said sent a letter to all department secretaries on Monday, asking them to adhere to a 2019 circular of the General Administration & Pension Grievance department on Premature Retirement of government servants.

The circular was issued to weed out officers and employees of doubtful integrity and patent inefficiency from public service and to ensure efficiency in administration.

Ahuja said in the letter that it has come to the notice of the government that the circular is not being followed in totality by many departments.

“As a result, the very purpose for which these instructions are issued, is defeated and the officers and staff who clearly lack integrity and (the required) standard of efficiency, are continuing in government jobs,” it said.

Ahuja advised the department secretaries to ensure holding of review meetings regularly as per the instructions.