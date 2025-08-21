Odisha govt warns agriculture dept staff to join new posts or face salary stoppage

Bhubaneswar, Aug 21 (PTI) The Odisha government on Thursday asked its employees in the agriculture and farmers' empowerment department who have been promoted or transferred to join their new postings immediately or face a stoppage of salary.

A notification in this regard was issued by department principal secretary Arabinda Padhee after it was found that some employees were yet to join their new places of postings after being transferred or promoted.

"All promoted/transferred officers must join their assigned postings without delay and under no circumstances shall the implementation of government orders be kept in abeyance," a statement issued by the department said.

It said any officer failing to join his/her place of posting by August 31 should be liable for disciplinary action and salary of such employees would not be drawn by the establishment from which they have been transferred out.

"Attempts to bring undue or extraneous influence for alteration or modification of posting orders will be dealt with sternly," Padhee said in the notification and instructed heads, officials of directorates, field establishments to monitor compliance and report cases of non-joining.

This notification has been issued for the smooth functioning of offices at the grassroots level, he said. PTI AAM AAM MNB