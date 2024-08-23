Odisha govt will spend Rs 7,830 cr per year on social security pensions: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Aug 23 (PTI) The Odisha government will spend Rs 7,830.08 crore every year on social security pensions to widows, senior citizens and persons with disabilities, Minister Nityananda Gond informed the assembly on Friday.

Gond, the minister of social security and empowerment of persons with disabilities, said in reply to a question in the assembly that the government was now providing such pensions under two schemes -- National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) and Madhu Babu Pension Yojna (MBPY).

While there were 36.75 lakh beneficiaries under MBPY, 20.33 lakh people get benefits of NSAP, he said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had announced to increase the monthly pension of people over 80 years and persons with 80 per cent or more disability to Rs 3,500.

The state government was providing a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 to senior citizens (60 to 79), widows, divorcees, unmarried women and PwD (40 to 59 per cent disabilities), and Rs 1,200 to elderly persons (above 80 years), and PwDs (above 60 per cent disabilities). PTI BBM BBM SOM