Odisha govt would fulfill promises made in manifesto within five years: CM

Bhubaneswar, Jun 13 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday asserted that the promises made by the BJP in its election manifesto are 'Modi's guarantee' and would be fulfilled within the next five years.

Majhi made the assertion while visiting the birthplace of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Dash, an icon of the state, in Suando village in Puri district.

Alleging that residents of rural areas were neglected under the previous BJD dispensation, Majhi said his government would solve issues affecting the common people in the villages.

The BJP, in its election manifesto, has promised a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 3,100 for every quintal of paddy, piped water connection to all the households and pucca houses for the poor, among others.

The chief minister, accompanied by his deputies KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida and some other ministers, paid floral tributes at the statue of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Dash. They met the villagers and discussed the issues faced by them.

Majhi said his government would bring a 'Sambrudha Krushak Niti' within 100 days for the overall development of the farmers.

Earlier in the day, Majhi and his team had visited Puri where all four gates of the Jagannath temple were opened. They also conducted a 'parikrama' around the temple complex.

Three of the four gates were shut since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The devotees were allowed to enter through only Singhadwara (Lion Gate), while the gates located at three other sides of the temple remained closed, causing inconvenience to the devotees.

Opening all the temple gates was a key promise in the BJP's election manifesto.