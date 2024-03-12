Odisha govt's women employees to get 25 days casual leave a year

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced a casual leave of 25 days a year for women employees working in different departments of the state government.

The women employees would now get an additional 10 days of CL taking their total CL in a year to 25 days, an official said.

An official release issued by the Chief Minister's Office said Patnaik took this decision keeping in mind the family responsibilities and various problems of women.

The state government also said that Odisha was the first in the country to take radical steps like reserving 33 per cent of government jobs for women in the 90s.

Recently, the Odisha government also announced 15 days of casual leave in a year for employees in various non-government-aided educational institutions. The Women Block Grant employees of different educational institutions have also been granted paid maternity leave of 180 days for two births.