Odisha grapples with nearly Rs 7,000 cr unpaid electricity bills

Bhubaneswar, Dec 3 (PTI) Outstanding electricity dues totalling Rs 6,957.57 crore remain unpaid by industrial, commercial and domestic consumers across Odisha, Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo told the assembly on Wednesday.

Singh Deo, who is in charge of the Energy Department, gave the information in a written reply to a question by Congress MLA Rama Chandra Kadam.

"As per the reports received from the power distribution companies (discoms), the electricity bill of Rs 6,558.64 crore is pending against the active consumers of the state, while Rs 398.93 crore is pending against various active industrial and commercial consumers," he said.

The minister said various steps are being taken by the discoms to collect the dues.

He said monthly domestic electricity bills are being collected through door-to-door visits, while the pending dues are being collected through special camps.

If a customer does not pay the bill on time, the power supply is disconnected after notices are issued, he said.

An online payment system has also been set up, and street plays are being organised in rural areas to create awareness about it, he added.