Odisha: Greywater management projects to be implemented in ULBs of Ganjam dist

Berhampur (Odisha), Dec 14 (PTI) Odisha's Ganjam district administration will implement the greywater management projects in all its urban local bodies (ULBs) by March-end.

The district has 17 ULBs, excluding Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC).

Hinjili municipality and Chhatrapur Notified Area Council (NAC) have already started work on a pilot basis and greywater management projects in these two ULBs are expected to be completed in two months, said Nilamadhab Bhoi, project director, district urban development authority (DUDA), Ganjam.

Greywater is wastewater from non-toilet plumbing systems such as hand basins, washing machines, showers and baths. Waterbodies become polluted when greywater flows into these. Around 65 per cent of total household wastewater is greywater, officials said.

"We have conducted greywater management orientation programmes for Hinjili and Chhatrapur ULB stakeholders, including chairpersons, councillors, executive officers and officers," Bhoi said.

The state has been a pioneer in managing blackwater (used water from household toilets) by establishing FSTP (faecal sludge treatment plant).

"With the execution of the greywater management project, water will be treated at various levels, which will minimise pollution and recharge groundwater," Bhoi said.

Hinjili municipality executive officer Jubulee Behera said they have treated greywater at household levels, lane levels (near drains) and community levels (at the end of drains in the street). PTI COR BBM BBM MNB