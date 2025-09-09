Odisha Guv asks CUO authorities to identify, address challenges hindering student enrolment

Bhubaneswar, Sep 9 (PTI) Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Tuesday urged the Central University of Odisha (CUO) authorities to identify and address challenges hindering student enrolment, while highlighting the need for recruiting permanent teaching and non-teaching staff in the varsity.

The governor visited the varsity campus on Tuesday and interacted with faculty and students.

CUO vice-chancellor (in-charge) Narasingha Charan Panda presented an overview of the university’s recent progress and future plans.

During the review meeting, the governor emphasised the importance of qualitative education and the need for improved grading standards.

“Students have the right to choose a university based on the quality of education and quality of the faculty,” he remarked.

Kambhampati outlined two key principles for elevating the university’s stature – enhancing the quality of faculty and improving the institution’s ranking and grading points.

He also expressed satisfaction over the university’s recent infrastructure development. PTI BBM RBT