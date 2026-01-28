Odisha Guv, CM condole death of Ajit Pawar in plane crash

Bhubaneswar, Jan 28 (PTI) Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi condoled the demise of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on Wednesday.

Opposition BJD president Naveen Patnaik expressed sorrow over Pawar's death.

In a social media post, Kambhampati said, “I am deeply saddened by the reports of the aircraft incident involving the plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar and others. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone on board and their families. I sincerely pray for strength and courage for their loved ones during this distressing time”.

Taking to X, Majhi said the news was "extremely heartbreaking and soul-stirring".

"Shri Pawar ji was a dynamic politician and a dedicated public servant. In this hour of profound grief, I express my condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, and the people of Maharashtra. I pray to Lord Shree Jagannath ji that He grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and bestow strength upon the grieving family to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti.” Majhi said.

Patnaik, the former chief minister, said he was "shocked and saddened to learn about the passing away of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and co-passengers in the aircraft crash near Baramati".

"Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and supporters. Om Shanti,” he said in a social media post.

Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo and state Congress president Bhakta Charan Das were among the prominent leaders who condoled the demise of Pawar.

Pawar and four others were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The accident occurred when the plane was landing in the Baramati area, they said. PTI AAM AAM BDC