Odisha Guv, CM condole demise of veteran actor Manoj Kumar

Bhubaneswar, Apr 4 (PTI) Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Friday condoled the demise of veteran actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar, and said his iconic performances will forever remain etched in the hearts of fans.

Kumar died in a Mumbai hospital early Friday. He was 87.

“Hon'ble Governor Shri @DrHariBabuK is saddened to learn of the passing of legendary hindi film actor, #ManojKumar. His vast contribution to Indian cinema, his iconic performances & powerful portrayals of patriotism will forever remain etched in the hearts of his fans,” the governor said in a post on X.

Majhi, in a message on X, stated: “Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary actor #ManojKumar. His contributions to Indian cinema, especially in inspiring patriotism will always be cherished by his fans as ‘Bharat Kumar’. My heartfelt condolences to his family & fans. May his soul rest in peace.” The industry veteran, whose films ruled the box office in the late 1960s and 1970s, had been ailing for a while and died of age-related issues at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital around 3.30 am.

Former chief minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, too, expressed grief over the demise of Kumar.

“Deeply saddened to learn about passing away of iconic actor Padma Shri and Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee #ManojKumar. He was a prolific entertainer and many of his roles evoked deep patriotic fervour. His absence will be sorely missed in the world of cinema. My condolences to the bereaved family, fans and followers. Om Shanti,” Patnaik wrote on X. PTI AAM RBT