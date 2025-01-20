Odisha Guv, CM congratulate men's and women's teams for winning Kho Kho World Cup

Bhubaneswar, Jan 19 (PTI) Odisha Governor Kambhampati Hari Babu and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated Indian women's and men's teams for winning the Kho Kho World Cup.

The Indian men's team beat Nepal 54-36 in the final to win the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup title in New Delhi.

The men's team title came after the women's side was also crowned the champions after defeating Nepal in the final.

The Odisha government has sponsored the Indian national Kho Kho teams from January 2025 to December 2027, committing Rs 5 crore annually for three years.

“Hon'ble Governor Shri @DrHariBabuK congratulated both Indian women's & men's Kho Kho teams for making history by winning the first-ever #khokhoworldcup2025. This remarkable victory sets a new standard of excellence & inspires future generations. #KKWC2025,” the governor said in a post on X.

Majhi said, “Congratulations to the Indian women's team on their historic victory in the first-ever #KhoKhoWorldCup. This remarkable achievement is a testament to their exceptional skill, unwavering determination, and outstanding teamwork. Wishing them continued success and many more triumphs in the future.” Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said this historic win on the global stage is a "moment of pride and inspiration for India's youth”.

He said India has scripted history in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, defeating Nepal in both the men's and women's categories to secure a historic double victory.

The first-ever Kho Kho World Cup was held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi from January 13. PTI AAM AAM BDC