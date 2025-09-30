Odisha Guv, CM extend greetings on Maha Ashtami

Bhubaneswar, Sept 30 (PTI) Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi greeted the people on the occasion of Maha Ashtami.

The governor wished for happiness, prosperity, and success in everyone's lives.

In a post on X, Majhi said, "Warmest wishes to all on Maha Ashtami. May Maa Durga bring joy and prosperity to everyone's lives." In a video message, Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik also extended Durga Puja and Dussehra greetings.

"Seek Maa Durga's blessings to bolster resolve against injustice and oppression," he said. PTI AAM AAM SOM