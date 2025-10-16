Odisha Guv, CM greet Patnaik on 79th birthday

Bhubaneswar, Oct 16 (PTI) Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday greeted BJD president Naveen Patnaik on his 79th birthday.

“Warm birthday greetings to Shri @Naveen_Odisha Ji. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath bless him with good health, happiness, and a long life ahead,” Kambhampati said in a post on X.

A statement issued by the CMO said Majhi expressed heartfelt birthday wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly.

“I pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for your excellent health, long life, and a joyful life,” the chief minister said on X.

Several programmes were also held to observe Patnaik’s birthday, who was born on October 16, 1946 in Cuttack.

Rajya Sabha MP Subhasish Khuntia organised a ‘Maha Deep Dan’ (offering of traditional lamp) in front of the Lord Jagannath temple, praying for the long and healthy life of the former chief minister.

Patnaik is scheduled to visit a few villages during the day to meet and interact with children, and also join BJD’s annual ‘Jan Sampark Padyatra’ in Bhubaneswar. PTI AAM RBT