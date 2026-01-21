Odisha Guv, CM greet people of Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur on statehood day

Bhubaneswar, Jan 21 (PTI) Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday greeted the people of Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur on the occasion of their 54th statehood day.

Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura became individual states following the enactment of the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.

In a post on X, the Odisha governor said: "On Statehood Day, I extend warm greetings to the people of Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur. This occasion marks an important milestone in their constitutional journey and their contributions to India’s unity and progress. May the states continue to move forward on the path of peace, development and inclusive growth".

In a social media post, Chief Minister Majhi said, "On the occasion of Statehood Day, warm greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura. May these states continue to progress with unity and prosperity, enriching the nation with their vibrant culture and enduring spirit". PTI AAM AAM MNB