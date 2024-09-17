Odisha Guv, CM greet PM Modi on his birthday

Bhubaneswar, Sep 17 (PTI) Odisha Governor Raghubar Das and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday.

PM Modi is on a one-day visit to Odisha to launch the state government's flagship women-centric initiative, Subhadra Yojana, besides railway and national highway projects worth over Rs 3,800 crore.

Extending his best wishes to the PM on the occasion of his birth anniversary on X, Das said, “Our nation will achieve new heights of development and progress under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM, Viksit Bharat.” Majahi said, “I join the people of Odisha in extending warm greetings to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on your birthday.” Under Modi’s "unparalleled" leadership, the country is moving on a high-growth trajectory towards a 'Viksit Bharat', he said, while wishing the prime minister a long and healthy life in service to the nation.

“The sisters of Odisha eagerly await your visit for the launch of 'SUBHADRA', a flagship scheme of the state government aimed at the economic empowerment of women,” the CM said in a message to the prime minister.

Under the 'Subhadra' scheme, all eligible women between the age of 21-60 years would receive Rs 50,000 over a period of five years between 2024-25 and 2028-29. PTI BBM BDC