Odisha Guv, CM, LoP, pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Bhubaneswar, Jan 30 (PTI) Odisha Governor Kambhampati Hari Babu and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary at the Assembly premises here.

Deputy Chief Ministers Pravati Parida and K V Singh Deo, Odisha Assembly Speaker and other ministers also paid tributes to Gandhi at the Assembly premises.

"On the occasion of Martyrs' Day, today, I paid homage to the statue of revered Mahatma Gandhi at the Odisha Legislative Assembly premises along with the Hon'ble Governor, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Hon'ble Speaker, other ministers and MLAs. Gandhi's thought, which is based on the foundation of morality, contains the solution to many problems. Therefore, even today, there is a need to keep Gandhi's thought alive in our thoughts, consciousness and experiences and work for the development of society.#MartyrsDay #MahatmaGandhi," Parida said in a post on X.

Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik also paid his tributes to the Father of the Nation in a social media post and said that Gandhi ji's timeless ideals of Ahimsa, truth and peace have inspired people from across the world.

In a post on X, Patnaik said: "Humble tribute to the father of the Nation, #MahatmaGandhi on his death anniversary, observed as #MartyrsDay. His timeless ideals of #Ahimsa, truth and peace have inspired people from across the world. Salute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for our country's independence." Gandhi, the most prominent face of India's freedom movement, was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on this day in 1948. PTI AAM AAM RG