Odisha Guv, CM, LoP wish Modi on his 75th birthday

Bhubaneswar, Sep 17 (PTI) Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday and prayed to Lord Jagannath for his good health and long life.

The state government and the Odisha BJP have also started a series of programmes to highlight the contribution of Modi towards the development of Odisha.

Kambhampati in a post on X said, "Warm birthday greetings to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. His visionary leadership has steered Bharat on a path of transformation—empowering the poor, modernizing infrastructure, and elevating India's global stature. Praying to Mahaprabhu Jagannath for his good health and long life. #HappyBdayPMModi." Majhi also wished Modi and said, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Your visionary leadership has given India new momentum and a new direction. Historic achievements in development across the entire nation, including Odisha, have been possible under your guidance. I pray to Lord Shri Jagannath that he grants you excellent health, long life, and unwavering energy, so that you may take this great mission of national service even further." BJD president and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, also wished Modi. In a post on X, Patnaik said, "Warm wishes to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on birthday. Wish him good health and a long life." Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP MP Baijayant Panda and others also wished Modi on his birthday.

The state government has also started massive plantation activities and cleanliness programme marking Modi's birth anniversary.

Noted sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik created a sand art at Puri sea beach by installing 750 lotus marking the 75th birth anniversary of Modi and titled the art as 'Bharat Ki Udaan, Modi Ke Saath'.

Pattnaik's 5-foot-high sand sculpture, crafted using approximately 6 tonne of sand, along with 750 intricately arranged lotus flowers — each representing a year of service, leadership, and dedication.

"I wish Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji a very happy 75th birthday and pray for his continued service to the nation," said Sudarsan Pattnaik.