Odisha Guv, CM mourn death of Pope Francis

Bhubaneswar, Apr 21 (PTI) Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday condoled the death of Pope Francis, and praised his compassion for the people in distress.

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88 at his residence in Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta.

“Hon'ble Governor Shri @DrHariBabuK expressed deep sorrow over the passing of #PopeFrancis, the first Latin American pope. He said that the Pope's unwavering dedication to promoting peace, compassion, and unity profoundly touched the hearts of millions around the world,” Governor Odisha said in an X post.

Majhi also said that he was deeply saddened by the death of Pope Francis, who will always be remembered for his compassion and humility.

"As the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, he inspired millions across the world with his message of unity and love. My heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community,” he said in a post on X. PTI AAM AAM NN