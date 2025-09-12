Odisha guv, CM, opposition leader congratulate Radhakrishnan on taking oath as Vice President

Bhubaneswar, Sep 12 (PTI) Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik on Friday congratulated C P Radhakrishnan on being sworn in as the 15th Vice President of India.

In a social media post, Governor Kambhampati said: "Hearty congratulations to Shri @CPRGuv Ji on assuming office as the Hon’ble Vice President of India. Wishing him a successful tenure in upholding the dignity of the office and contributing to the nation’s democratic journey." Majhi, who attended the oath-taking ceremony in Delhi, said, "Heartiest congratulations to Shri @CPRGuv Ji on being sworn in as the 15th Vice President of India. I extend my best wishes for a successful tenure dedicated to upholding the democratic values and strengthening the parliamentary traditions of our nation." Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Radhakrishnan at a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

BJD president and LoP in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik in a post on X said, "Congratulate Shri C P Radhakrishnan on being sworn in as the 15th Vice President of India (@VPIndia). Wish, under your leadership, the august house reaffirms the constitutional values in true democratic spirit. Best wishes." The BJD had abstained from voting in the Septmber 9 vice-presidential elections, which ultimately helped the NDA candidate Radhakrishnan.

Before returning to Odisha from the national capital, Majhi, along with Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling, also met BJP national president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

"Today in New Delhi, I had the honour of meeting our party's Hon'ble National President and Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Shri @JPNadda Ji. The Hon'ble Health Minister of Odisha, Shri Mukesh Mahaling, was also present during the meeting," Majhi said in a social media post.

The chief minister said he had an insightful discussion on the Odisha government's people-centric initiatives, strengthening healthcare services, developing health infrastructure, and shaping the future roadmap. PTI AAM RG AAM MNB