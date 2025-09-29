Odisha Guv, CM, Patnaik cheer Indian cricket team for winning Asia Cup

Bhubaneswar, Sep 29 (PTI) Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated the Indian cricket team for winning the T20 Asia Cup 2025.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik also hailed the team led by Surya Kumar Yadav for the triumph.

The governor, in a social media post, said, “Your teamwork, resilience, and passion have made the nation proud.” Taking to X, Majhi wrote, “Congratulations to Team India for an emphatic win in the T20 #AsiaCup2025. Yet again, our Men in Blue shake hands with the coveted trophy right before the festive season starts.” Patnaik congratulated the Indian cricket team on their spectacular win over Pakistan in the nail-biting final match to lift the cup.

“The team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament with their all-round performance. May the team continue its winning momentum to bring laurels for the country. Best wishes,” the former chief minister wrote.

Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo said the Indian cricket team has not just won a trophy but also won hearts across the nation.

“May this victory inspire countless young dreamers across Odisha and India to chase excellence with passion and pride,” Singh Deo said on the social media platform.

State Congress president Bhakta Charan Das too praised the stellar performance by the Indian cricket team on Sunday.

Several other Odisha leaders across party lines congratulated Team India for the historic victory against Pakistan at the Asia Cup final held in Dubai.