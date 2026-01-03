Odisha Guv, CM pay tribute to former chief minister J B Patnaik on his 99th birth anniversary

Bhubaneswar, Jan 3 (PTI) Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and CM Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday paid tributes to former chief minister Janaki Ballabh Patnaik on his 99th birth anniversary.

Patnaik served as the chief minister of Odisha from 1980 to 1989, and from 1995 to 1999. He also served as Governor of Assam from 2009 to 2014.

Kambhampati, in a social media post said, "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Odisha's former chief minister, the late Janaki Ballabh Pattnaik, a heartfelt tribute of devotion." Majhi in a post on X said, "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the late Janaki Ballabh Pattnaik, former chief minister of Odisha, former Governor of Assam, and eminent literary practitioner, devout homage." Former CM and BJD president Naveen Patnaik also paid tributes to Janaki Ballabh Patnaik, popularly known as JB, remembering his contribution to Odisha's progress.

"I offer my tributes on the birth anniversary of former chief minister and eminent politician Janaki Ballabh Pattnaik. His contributions to advancing Odisha on the path of development as well as to the welfare of the people will always be remembered," the BJD president posted on X.

Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a message said, "Tribute on the birth anniversary of late Janaki Ballabh Patnaik, former Chief Minister of Odisha and Governor of Assam." Many senior Congress leaders garlanded the photograph of JB Patnaik at a memorial meeting held at Congress Bhawan here.

Former OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik described JB Patnaik as one of the architects of modern Odisha. "His vision, administrative acumen, and deep commitment to democratic values shaped the state. His intellectual legacy and contribution to literature and public life remain inspiring," he said.