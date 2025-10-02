Odisha Guv, CM pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Bhubaneswar, Oct 2 (PTI) Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Thursday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary.

Governor Odisha in a post on X said: "His Excellency the Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati has paid homage with devotion on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation." "On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji, I pay my respectful tributes to his simple living, high ideals, and unwavering patriotism. His call of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' continues to inspire the nation's progress and unity," Kambhampati said.

The CM said Gandhi ji's self-reliance is the core of India's development.

"On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the symbol of truth and non-violence, devout salutations. The path of Swadeshi and self-reliance demonstrated by him is shaping the core mantra of a developed India today. His ideals will always remain an inspiration for us," Majhi said.

Majhi also paid tribute to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

"It was under Shastri's leadership that the 'White Revolution' and 'Green Revolution' began in the country. His contribution to establishing peace and harmony in the country through the ideology of self-reliance and a simple lifestyle is unforgettable," Majhi said.

BJD president and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik in a post on X said, "Humble tributes to #MahatmaGandhi, the greatest proponent of peace and non-violence on #GandhiJayanti. His legacy reminds us that truth, ahimsa and compassion can reshape the course of history. His ideals, teachings and principles will continue to inspire for generations to come." While offering his tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, Patnaik said, "He was a leader who led a simple life and lived by example. His golden words, Jai Jawan Jai Kisan, continue to remain a guiding force." At the state level function held on Odisha assembly premises, the governor, CM, Speaker, ministers and MLAs garlanded the statue of Gandhi ji and recalled his contribution towards the nation and his principles of non-violence.

Different political parties, socio-cultural organisations, youth clubs and other associations held different programmes to observe the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri in different parts of the state. PTI AAM AAM RG