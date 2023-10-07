Odisha Guv, CM pay tributes to state's army jawan killed in Sikkim flash flood

Bhubaneswar, Oct 7 (PTI) Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday paid tributes to Indian Army jawan Saroj Kumar Das, who lost his life in the Sikkim flash flood, after his mortal remains arrived here.

He was also accorded a guard of honour in the state capital. Twenty-seven people, including eight army men, were killed in the flood, which was triggered by a cloudburst in the early hours of Wednesday and affected over 25,000 people, damaged more than 1,200 houses and washed away 13 bridges in the Himalayan state, officials said.

The jawan’s mortal remains were later taken to his native place in Dhenkanal district.

The district administration has made all arrangements for the funeral of Das, Dhenkanal Collector Saroj Sethi said.

His last rites would take place at Kendudip village in Kamakshanagar area, Sethi said. PTI AAM RBT