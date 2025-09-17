Odisha Guv, CM wish Modi on his 75th birthday

Bhubaneswar, Sep 17 (PTI) Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday and prayed to Lord Jagannath for his good health and long life.

The state government and the Odisha BJP have planned a series of programmes to highlight the contribution of Modi towards the development of Odisha.

Kambhampati in a post on X said, "Warm birthday greetings to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. His visionary leadership has steered Bharat on a path of transformation—empowering the poor, modernizing infrastructure, and elevating India's global stature. Praying to Mahaprabhu Jagannath for his good health and long life. #HappyBdayPMModi." Majhi also wished Modi and said, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Your visionary leadership has given India new momentum and a new direction. Historic achievements in development across the entire nation, including Odisha, have been possible under your guidance. I pray to Lord Shri Jagannath that he grants you excellent health, long life, and unwavering energy, so that you may take this great mission of national service even further." Noted sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik created a sand art at Puri sea beach by installing 750 lotus marking the 75th birth anniversary of Modi and titled the art as 'Bharat Ki Udaan, Modi Ke Saath'.

Pattnaik's 5-foot-high sand sculpture, crafted using approximately 6 tonne of sand, along with 750 intricately arranged lotus flowers — each representing a year of service, leadership, and dedication.

"I wish Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji a very happy 75th birthday and pray for his continued service to the nation," said Sudarsan Pattnaik. PTI AAM AAM RG