Odisha Guv expresses concern over delay in implementation of PESA, suggests task force

Bhubaneswar, May 3 (PTI) Expressing concern over the delay in framing rules for the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act or PESA in the state, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati suggested the state government to constitute a high-level task force for effective implementation of key legislations.

The governor made the suggestion during a comprehensive review meeting of the ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backwards Classes Welfare Department on Friday.

Noting the involvement of multiple departments in implementing PESA and the Forest Rights Act (FRA), he said a dedicated task force led by the chief minister will help streamline coordination, enable joint planning, and resolve implementation challenges more effectively.

Expressing concern over the delay in framing the rules for PESA, the governor asked officials to expedite the process.

He also emphasised the need to convene meetings of the Tribal Advisory Council twice a year, as mandated by the Constitution.

He called for the timely submission of the department's annual report and underlined the importance of efficient fund utilisation.

"If a target of 120 per cent utilisation is set, at least 100 per cent can realistically be achieved," he said.

Drawing attention to infrastructure deficits in tribal regions, Kambhampati pointed out challenges in transporting equipment for mobile connectivity and stressed the need for targeted development.

To better understand the situation on the ground, he said he would personally talk to project administrators to learn about the progress and problems in tribal areas.