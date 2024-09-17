Odisha Guv seeks impartial probe into 'unnatural' death of engineering student

Bhubaneswar, Sep 17 (PTI) Odisha Governor Raghubar Das on Tuesday urged the state government to ensure an impartial probe into the “unnatural” death of a student from Ranchi in Jharkhand.

The 19-year-old student had taken admission at an engineering college in the state three days before his death on September 13. He allegedly died after falling from the roof of the hostel building, according to police.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had on Monday requested his Odisha counterpart Mohan Charan Majhi to order a high-level inquiry into the incident.

A case of unnatural death was registered at the Khandagiri police station.

Abhimanyu Das, the inspector-in-charge of Khandagiri police station, had ruled out the ragging angle in the case, as the inmates of the hostel were all first-year students.

The post-mortem examination report is awaited, police added. PTI AAM RBT