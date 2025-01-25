Odisha Guv urges people to contribute to strengthening democracy through voting

Bhubaneswar, Jan 25 (PTI) Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Saturday appealed to the people of the state to contribute to strengthening the democracy of the country by exercising their right to vote.

The governor's appeal came as the state celebrated the National Voters' Day.

"On #NationalVotersDay, Hon'ble Governor Shri @DrHariBabuK exhorts all citizens to continue to exercise the right to vote and contribute in strengthening the democracy of #India," the governor's office said in a post on X.

At the state-level programme, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja read out a resolution.

He described voting as an important democratic responsibility.

"India being the largest democracy is an example all over the world. It is the responsibility of all of us as citizens to keep this reputation intact," he said.

A short film and a photo exhibition on voter awareness were inaugurated by the chief secretary on the occasion.

Khurda, Keonjhar, Puri, Malkangiri, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Boudh, Balasore and Sambalpur districts were honoured for their performance in various aspects of the 2024 assembly and Lok Sabha elections. PTI AAM AAM SOM