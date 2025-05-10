Odisha Guv urges religious organisations to pray for those killed in fight against terrorism

Bhubaneswar, May 10 (PTI) Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Saturday called upon different religious organisations to pray for the jawans and civilians who sacrificed their lives in the fight against terrorism and also appealed to educational institutions to fly the national flag in a show of solidarity.

The governor made this appeal at an all-religion meeting held at Raj Bhavan here, attended by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, leaders of different communities, senior defence personnel, state government and others.

"Our brave soldiers are once again standing at the frontlines to protect our sovereignty. In this critical hour, we must stand firmly behind them," the governor said and called upon religious organisations to offer prayers for the departed and the injured persons in the fight against terrorism.

He also appealed to educational institutions to fly the national flag in a show of solidarity. "Terrorism has no religion. Violence has no scripture," the governor said.

Expressing deep sorrow over the attack that claimed 26 lives, Kambhampati said, "It was not just an attack on innocent civilians but an assault on the idea of India—our unity, democracy, and peace." He told the gathering that the armed forces have launched 'Operation Sindoor', involving precision strikes targeting terrorist camps across the border. "Our brave soldiers are once again standing at the frontlines to protect our sovereignty. In this critical hour, we must stand firmly behind them," he said.

Kambhampati also extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, including both civilians and soldiers, and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. "Let us send a message to the world that India will never be bowed by terror. Our strength lies in our unity and unwavering support for those who protect us," he said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that terrorism is a war against humanity. He said that history shows how all communities come together whenever the country is in need.

"Our greatest identity is being Indian. We all are Indians, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion," he said. PTI AAM AAM RG