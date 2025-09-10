Odisha Guv visits remote Bonda tribal hamlet, interacts with inhabitants

Malkangiri (Odisha), Sep 10 (PTI) Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Wednesday visited a remote Bonda tribal hamlet in Malkangiri district and interacted with its residents, an official statement said.

He asked the district administration to provide enhanced assistance to particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) such as Bonda and Didayi in availing benefits of government schemes.

Kambhampati interacted with beneficiaries of various schemes, including rural housing and micro-entrepreneurship initiatives, and members of self-help groups, at Bandaghati village in Mudulipada gram panchayat of Khairaput block.

The governor was welcomed by members of the Bonda tribe with a cultural dance in traditional attire.

He visited 'Sitakunda', a sacred pond associated with Ramayana, and offered prayers to Goddess Sita.

The governor also inspected a bead-making training centre and showed keen interest in learning the process.

Stressing the need to assist the PVTGs for availing the benefits of government schemes, he said, "Subsidies alone are often insufficient for purchasing livestock or setting up small-scale industries. Hence, PVTGs must be guided in accessing bank loans to bridge the financial gap." PVTGs must be encouraged to take up allied activities such as dairy farming and goat rearing to strengthen the economic base apart from agriculture, he said.

He also distributed Forest Rights Act 'pattas' to eligible beneficiaries.

The governor said he was delighted to hear the success stories of several beneficiaries who made effective use of government schemes for their socio-economic progress.

During his visit to a government school in Mudulipada, the governor launched a special initiative aimed at generating awareness on eradicating anaemia and addressing vision-related problems among girl students.

As part of the programme, 12 portable eye problem detection machines were provided to detect vision-related issues.

Training was also imparted to 50 teachers on how to use these devices for the early identification of eye problems among students.

In the presence of the governor, an eye check-up camp was organised on the school premises where girl students underwent vision screening, the statement added.