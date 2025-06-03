Odisha has rich history, can act as guide for the youth: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Jun 3 (PTI) Odisha has a rich history, which can act as a guide for the state's youth, Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said on Tuesday.

Addressing a seminar by the Odisha Sahitya Akademi on the Kalinga War, he said debates and discussions are the beauty of India's democracy.

"Today, the seminar was organised to discuss the history of the Kalinga War and its outcome will be prepared in the form of a document, which will not only make our future generations aware of our history but also inspire them," he said.

In the coming days, the youth will take strong leadership in building a developed Odisha, and they can proudly create a unique identity for themselves as the descendants of Kalinga, said the minister.

Special sessions were held on various topics, including social, political, economic and military aspects of the Kalinga province before the war, its situation during it, and after it.

Eminent writers, columnists and historians took part in the programme.