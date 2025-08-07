Odisha: Health dept officer held for 'sexual harassment 'of woman doctor, pharmacist

Cuttack, Aug 7 (PTI) A health department officer in Odisha was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually harassing a woman doctor and a pharmacist over several months at a government-run medical centre here, police said.

The accused allegedly made lewd remarks, physically harassed the women and mentally tormented them despite repeated objections, Cuttack Sadar Police Station IIC, Om Prakash Mohanty, said.

The woman pharmacist has also accused the health officer of persistently proposing a romantic relationship and threatening them with transfers, he said.

The women have filed an FIR at the Cuttack Sadar police station in this regard, Mohanty said.

Further investigation is underway.