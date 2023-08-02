Odisha: Heavy rain hits normal life, govt orders school closure

Bhubaneswar, Aug 2 (PTI) Heavy rain triggered by a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal inundated many low-lying areas in Odisha on Wednesday, prompting the administration to swing into action in worst-hit districts.

The authorities announced the temporary closure of educational institutions in more than 12 districts, officials said.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) held a review meeting on the prevailing situation and asked collectors of several districts to provide relief to the affected people.

District collectors of Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Boudh, Bhadrak, Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Subarnapur and Sambalpur attended the meeting through virtual mode.

Odisha received an average rainfall of 83.8 mm in the last 24 hours with the highest at 390.6 mm recorded in Boudh block.

At least four blocks received rainfall of more than 300 mm, 17 experienced over 200 mm and 68 recorded between 100 and 200 mm of rain, the officials said.

A goods train derailed between Handapa and Bainda in Angul district during the day, after a boulder fell on the engine of the train due to a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall, an official said.

Fire brigade personnel rescued a woman trapped on an island in the Baitarani river in Keonjhar, a district official said.

The state government directed district administrations to deploy teams to clear roads and regulate traffic on waterlogged streets with reports pouring in from different places of rainwater overflowing bridges, a senior official at the SRC office said.

“As the IMD forecast intense rainfall during the next two days, teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force have been sent to Keonjhar and Sambalpur's Rairakhol for rescue work," he said, adding that the district collectors are told to take adequate precautionary measures and keep all field-level functionaries to deal with any adverse situation.

National Disaster Response Force teams are being deployed in Bhadrak and Jajpur districts, he said.

People from waterlogged areas are to be evacuated if required, and shall be provided with dry/cooked food and drinking water, the SRC told the district collectors.

He also reviewed the current situation of river systems and reservoirs in the presence of officers of the water resources department and directed them to instruct engineers to stay alert, another official said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) in Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Bolngir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, and Boudh.

The water level in several rivers such as Brahmani, Baitarani and Bansadhara is expected to rise with intense rainfall, a water resource department official said. PTI AAM BDC