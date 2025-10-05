Odisha: Helmets made mandatory for BeMC employees riding two-wheelers

Berhampur, Oct 5 (PTI) The Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) in Odisha has made wearing of helmets mandatory for all its employees coming to office on two-wheelers.

An official order in this regard was issued by BeMC Commissioner Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshir.

Action will be taken against those not abiding by the directive, it said.

Around 1,000 employees daily visit the BeMC premises.

BeMC Mayor Sanghamitra Dalei said it is a significant step towards improving road safety in the city. PTI CORR BBM RBT