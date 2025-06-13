Odisha hikes daily allowance of civil defence volunteers

Bhubaneswar, Jun 13 (PTI) The Odisha government on Friday hiked the daily duty allowance of civil defence volunteers from Rs 31 to Rs 150, officials said.

Similarly, the daily training allowance of volunteers has been enhanced to Rs 140 from Rs 28.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved a proposal in this regard.

The new allowance will be implemented retrospectively from May 2025, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

There are around 700 civil defence volunteers in Odisha.

The state government has also increased the daily duty call-up allowance of home guards from Rs 612 to Rs 623, applicable retrospectively from January 1 this year, the CMO said. PTI BBM BBM MNB