Odisha hikes ex-gratia amount to Rs 6 lakh for construction workers

Bhubaneswar, Sep 11 (PTI) The Odisha government on Wednesday announced a hike in the ex-gratia amount for construction workers in case of any accidental death at workplace to Rs 6 lakh.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi while attending a convention of construction workers here. He said the state government has hiked the ex-gratia to Rs 6 lakh from the existing amount of Rs 4 lakh.

The state government will provide Rs 6 lakh as ex-gratia for construction workers for any accidental death during their employment, said the chief minister.

Majhi also announced that the state government will provide Rs 3 lakh as ex-gratia for construction workers for any natural death during their employment. Earlier, the ex-gratia amount was Rs 2 lakh, the chief minister said.

Claiming that he heads a people's government, Majhi said that the state government announced the amount of ex-gratia on its own and there was no representation or petition from construction workers. "The decision to hike the ex-gratia amount was taken at the meeting itself. The government feels the situation of the people," he said. "Our government is committed for the development of construction workers," he added.