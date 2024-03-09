Odisha hikes incentive of Mission Shakti’s support staff

Bhubaneswar, Mar 9 (PTI) Ahead of the Lok Sabha and Odisha assembly polls, the state government on Saturday hiked the monthly incentive of the community support staff working under Mission Shakti.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said 59,509 people will benefit from this decision.

Under the new arrangement, the monthly incentive for MBK (master book keeper), Bank Mitra, and Jeevika Sahayika has been raised from Rs 6,750 to Rs 10,750.

Similarly, Krushi Mitra and Praani Mitra will now receive Rs 6,250 per month, up from Rs 3,750. Additionally, the monthly incentive for CRP-CM (Community Resource Person-cum-Community Mobilisation) has been increased from Rs 3,600 to Rs 6,100.

Patnaik acknowledged significant contribution of Mission Shakti's community support staff in empowering women in the state. He mentioned that the increased incentives would take effect from October 2023.

This decision will incur an additional cost of Rs 96.51 crore to the state exchequer, an official said. PTI AAM AAM MNB