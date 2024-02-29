Odisha hikes monthly remuneration of Anganwadi workers to Rs 10,000

Bhubaneswar, Feb 29 (PTI) In a major decision ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced a hike in remuneration of Anganwadi workers and their assistants, an official statement said.

The monthly remuneration of Anganwadi workers has been increased from Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,000, while that of Mini Anganwadi workers has been hiked to Rs 7,250 from Rs 5,375, the statement issued by the CMO said.

Similarly, Anganwadi assistant's wages have been hiked from Rs 3,750 to Rs 5,000 per month, it said.

The new salaries will be effective from October 2023, an official said, adding the state government will spend an additional Rs 350 crore annually for the hike.

The decision will benefit 1.48 lakh Anganwadi workers, Mini Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi assistants across the state.

Mini Anganwadi workers manage smaller Anganwadi centres in hamlets with less population. PTI AAM AAM ACD