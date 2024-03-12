Odisha hikes remuneration, allowance of Panchayati Raj Institution functionaries

Bhubaneswar, Mar 12 (PTI) The Odisha government on Tuesday announced a hike in the remuneration, allowance and other benefits of Panchayati Raj Institution functionaries.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hiked the remuneration and allowance of Zilla Parishad presidents, ZP vice presidents, ZP members, Panchayat Samiti chairpersons, Panchayat Samit vice-chairpersons, Panchayat Samiti members, sarpanch and naib sarpanch across the state working under the Panchayati Raj Institutions.

As per the decision, ZP presidents will get a monthly pay of Rs 30,000 instead of Rs 9,380. Their daily allowance and sitting fee has also been increased from Rs 300 to Rs 600, an official statement said.

Zilla Parishad vice-president's remuneration has been hiked to Rs 20,000 from Rs 7,040. They will get a daily allowance and sitting of Rs 600 instead of Rs 300.

Zilla parishad members' remuneration has also been hiked to Rs 10,000 from the existing Rs 3,530. Similarly, their daily allowance and sitting fee have been revised to Rs 600 from Rs 300.

Similarly, sarpanches will now get Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 2,350 while naib sarpanches will get Rs 4,000 instead of Rs 940. The daily allowance and sitting fees of sarpanch, naib sarpanch and ward members have been hiked to Rs 480 from the existing Rs 240 per day.

The panchayat samiti chairman will now get a revised remuneration of Rs 15,000 instead of Rs 3,530 and deputy chairman will get Rs 7,500 from the existing Rs 2,350.

The panchayat samiti members will now get a revised remuneration of Rs 7,500. Earlier, they were getting a remuneration of Rs 2,350.

An official note issued by CMO said that while an amount of Rs 79.88 crore was being spent earlier on remuneration and allowances of panchayati raj representatives, now after the hike in their remunerations and allowances, the state will spend a total of Rs 242.56 crore. The state government will bear an additional expenditure of Rs 162.68 crore for this, it said.

Apart from this, in case of death during the tenure of panchayati raj representatives, a sum of Rs 2 lakh would be paid as ex-gratia.

In case of any mishap, Rs 2 lakh will be given for total disability (irrecoverable loss of both eyes, hands and feet). Similarly, in case of partial disability (irrecoverable loss of one eye, one hand or one leg) assistance of Rs 1 lakh will be given. PTI AAM AAM RG