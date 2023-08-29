Odisha hikes stipend of house surgeons by 50 per cent

Bhubaneswar, Aug 29 (PTI) The Odisha government on Tuesday increased the stipend of house surgeons of medical colleges.

On careful consideration of the grievances of the house surgeons, the government is pleased to implement a dynamic stipend at 50% of the current remuneration paid to assistant surgeons under OMHS (Odisha Medical and Health Service) cadre on their entry into government service + DA as admissible, the notification issued by the health and family welfare (H&FW) department said.

The enhancement will come into force with immediate effect, the notification said.

The government has also posted 10 more specialists in Deogarh district on the request of people at the public grievance hearing during 5T secretary V K Pandian’s last visit.

The specialists are from different clinical departments like medicine, surgery, pediatrics, anesthesia, orthopedic, psychiatry, ENT, eye, pulmonary medicine, and dentistry.

The state hopes the posting of these specialist doctors would bring qualitative change in health service scenario of the district.

In a related development, the government has made provisions for sending 90 officials of the health and family welfare department to Singapore on an exposure visit next month.

The H&FW department in a letter to the commerce and transport department requested to take necessary steps for blocking of tickets in the direct flight from Bhubaneswar to Singapore for the exposure visit of the officials. PTI AAM AAM MNB