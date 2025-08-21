Odisha home guard association chief threatens suicide over unresolved issues

Jajpur (Odisha), Aug 21 (PTI) President of Odisha Home Guard Association Ranjan Kumar Mallik has threatened to die by suicide over unresolved issues involving the force in the state on Thursday.

In a viral video message, Mallik, who is the platoon commander of Jajpur Home Guard, warned of self-immolation in front of the Odisha Assembly on August 25 if Chief Minister Mohan Majhi did not give him a chance to put forth his concerns over service conditions.

Mallik said the Orissa Home Guards Act, 1961, was still governed by colonial laws which deprived them of basic rights such as pension, Employee's Provident Fund and adequate leaves.

“The senior officers are harassing the home guards due to the prevailing Act. As a result, the home guard fraternity is leading a very measurable life,” he alleged in the video.

In a letter to the chief minister citing a 15-point charter of demands, Mallik also leveled allegations of conspiracy and death threats targeting him as he was being vocal about the poor service conditions of the home guard fraternity.

"This non-regularisation of home guard service is a conspiracy. I know the reality behind the delays in effecting Supreme Court and high court orders. I also know who all are behind it,” claimed Mallik.

He also offered to undergo a polygraph test if he resorted to telling lies.

“If the CM finds my claims questionable, I am ready for even a polygraph test. If found guilty of any aberrations, I will gladly embrace whatever punishment is given to me," he said.

“There may be a threat to my life before August 25. But if I survive till then, I will give proof of what all conspiracy is being hatched against our service," he added.

He urged the chief minister to allow him time to meet him personally so that he would produce evidence of what he claims.

"On August 25, I will end my life in front of Vidhan Sabha if I am not allowed a chance to put forth my concerns,” Mallik said.

Mallik had earlier grabbed the headlines after he wrote to President Droupadi Murmu seeking mercy killing for being unable to sustain his family on the salary despite approaching the highest court of the country two years back.

He also criticised the previous BJD government for stopping new recruitments.

In November 2024, the BJP government lifted the ban on home guard appointments and Mallik had welcomed it. PTI COR AAM AAM NN