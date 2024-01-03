Odisha hospital blast: Toll rises to two as another succumbs to injuries

Bhubaneswar, Jan 3 (PTI) Another man who was seriously injured in an explosion in a private hospital here on December 29, died on Wednesday, the police said. With the death of Sritam Sahu (23) who hailed from Delang village in Puri district, the toll in the blast rose to two.

Two other injured persons are under treatment at the same hospital and their condition is stated to be stable, the police said.

The explosion of a cylinder used for filling refrigerant gas in air-conditioners at the hospital left four people injured.

Dilip Samantaray, an AC mechanic, died two days after the blast. His wife Somyashree had gone into depression following her husband’s death and allegedly died by suicide on Monday.

"Our AC maintenance work is carried out every year through a third party agency. On that day, the mechanics were working on the rooftop. Due to a short-circuit, the explosion occurred and four workers suffered serious burn injuries," said Jyotiranjan Panda, chief operating officer of the hospital.

All the injured workers were admitted to the hospital and of them, two died, he said. PTI BBM BBM NN