Odisha hosts Black Swan summit to boost AI-led digital growth

Bhubaneswar, Feb 4 (PTI) The two-day Black Swan Summit India, a conference focusing on AI, FinTech and InsurTech, will begin here on Thursday, with President Droupadi Murmu and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi scheduled to attend the event on February 6, officials said.

Organised by the Odisha government under the BharatNetra initiative in partnership with the Singapore-headquartered Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), the summit positions the state as a nation-building platform for India’s next phase of digital-led growth, they said.

Speaking to reporters here, additional chief secretary of electronics and information technology department, Visha Dev, said the conference marks a decisive step in the state's ambition to establish Bhubaneswar as a nationally and globally connected centre for AI-enabled FinTech, InsurTech, and global capability services.

"Odisha is stepping forward to demonstrate how inclusive, tech-led governance, future-ready talent, global collaboration and trusted digital infrastructure can deliver prosperity at scale for India," Dev said.

Odisha is not preparing to merely participate in the global digital economy, it intends to help shape it, as a frontline contributor to Viksit Bharat, he added.

"Our focus is on operationalising AI and digital finance in ways that deliver real economic value and long-term institutional capacity," he said.

With the participation by over 1,700 delegates across 24 countries and nearly 100 speakers from five continents (North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa), the summit will convene global and national policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, technology leaders, startups, investors, and academics for an execution-oriented dialogue, officials said. PTI BBM BBM MNB