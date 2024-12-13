Odisha: Husband among two arrested in pregnant woman murder case

Rourkela (Odisha), Dec 13 (PTI) Odisha Police on Friday arrested two persons, including the husband of a pregnant woman, in connection with her murder in Sundergarh district, a senior officer said.

The police nabbed Deben Behera, the husband of deceased Soumyamayee Behera, a seven-month-pregnant woman who was shot dead in Jhirdapali village in Tikayatpali police station area on Wednesday night, and his brother-in-law Satyanarayan Behera, an assistant sub-inspector of police.

"The reason behind the murder is the prime accused Deben Behera's love affair with another woman," Rourkela Superintendent of Police Nitesh Wadhwani said.

Deben and his brother-in-law had also conspired to conceal the weapon used in the offence.

He had claimed before media that unidentified assailants had opened fire on the pregnant woman's chest when she opened the door to a knock on Wednesday night, and they fled with her mangalsutra.

Deben had said that he was sleeping in the bedroom, when he heard a loud explosion akin to a bomb blast and when he rushed out, he saw smoke everywhere and a person running away. She was declared dead by a doctor at Bonai PHC.

Police, however, suspected foul play after finding a mismatch in the statements of Deben's mother and aunt. The deceased woman's parents also alleged that Deben and his family were behind the killing. The couple had married in February this year. PTI COR AAM AAM ACD