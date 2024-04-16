Advertisment
Odisha: Illegal gun factory busted, three held

Sambalpur (Odisha), Apr 16 (PTI) The Odisha Police claimed to have busted an illegal firearms manufacturing unit in Sambalpur on Tuesday and arrested three persons.

Twenty-two rifles were also seized by police during a raid on the unit, an officer said.

“A special team of police conducted the raid and recovered 21 single-barrel rifles and one double-barrel rifle, and apprehended three persons,” Sambalpur SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo told reporters here.

The operation was conducted following a tip-off, police said. PTI CORR BBM RBT

