Odisha: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for 18 districts

Bhubaneswar, Aug 25 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in 18 out of the 30 districts in Odisha for Monday.

The IMD’s Bhubaneswar centre has issued an ‘orange’ warning (be prepared) for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh and Jharsuguda.

Similarly, it issued a ‘yellow’ warning (be updated) for Bargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Bolangir, Nuapada, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack and Sambalpur districts for Monday.

From June 1 till August 24, the state received 764-mm rainfall as against the average rainfall of 845.8 mm for the period, the weather office said.

It said a low-pressure area has formed over south Bangladesh and neighbourhood, which is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal, north Odisha and Jharkhand during the next two days.

Meanwhile, authorities have opened another six sluice gates of the Hirakud dam, alerting the districts downstream. A total of 14 gates of the dam have now been opened, through which around 2.59 lakh cusecs of water is flowing into the Mahanadi river.