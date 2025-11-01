Odisha imposes 7-month long fishing ban as part of turtle conservation programme

Kendrapara/Berhampur, Nov 1 (PTI) The Odisha government on Saturday imposed a seven-month-long ban on sea fishing activity within 20 km of the coast at the river mouths of Dhamra, Devi and Rusikulya as part of its annual Olive Ridley turtle conservation programme, officials said.

The ban on sea-fishing, however, remains enforced round-the-year in the Gahirmatha coast, which is widely regarded as the largest habitation corridor of these highly endangered marine species.

Besides, Gahirmatha has been accorded the status of a marine sanctuary in view of the congregation of turtles, said forest officials.

The ban on sea fishing activity would remain effective from November 1 to May 31. It ensures the safety of marine animals during their breeding and mating season, said officials, adding that the ban has been clamped in accordance with Sections 2, 7 and 4 of Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act (OMFRA), 1982 and provisions of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The ban will be strictly implemented as it is done every year to save turtles, as these endangered species perish in larger numbers either by getting entangled in fishing nets or being hit by fishing trawler propellers, an official said.

As per the arrangements, a multi-layered patrolling exercise will be done involving the forest, fisheries, and marine police, besides the coast guard personnel.

To ensure effective patrolling, 61 on-shore camps and five off-shore camps have been set up in the state's four wildlife divisions - Bhadrak, Rajnagar, Puri and Berhampur.

The armed police force will flank the forest and fisheries patrolling teams. Five high-speed boats, 13 trawlers and support boats are pressed into service to intercept illegal marine fishing in prohibited zones, said Sudrashan Gopinath Yadav, Divisional Forest Officer, Rajnagar Mangrove (wildlife) Forest Division.

Around 11,000 fishermen families will be affected due to the ban. To compensate for the loss of income avenues, the state government has decided to extend one-time livelihood assistance of Rs 15,000 to the affected fishermen families, he said.

Odisha Traditional Fish Workers Union (OTFWU), an organisation of fishermen, however, demanded that the amount be enhanced to Rs 30,000 and include all families depending on fishing-related works, including small-time fish traders under the scheme.

K Yellayya, general secretary of the union, said they demand a reduction of the ban period from seven months to five months and from 20 km from the coast to 5 km and provide alternative livelihood support to all affected families, depending on fishing and its related activities The female turtles virtually invade the nesting beaches usually at the dead of the night for laying eggs, the phenomenon otherwise described as 'Arribada'. After laying eggs, the turtles leave the nesting ground and enter the sea. Hatchlings emerge from these eggs after 45-60 days. It is a rare natural phenomenon where the babies grow without their mother. PTI COR AAM AAM RG