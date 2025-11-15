Odisha: Indian Coast Guard demonstrates search-and-rescue capabilities

Paradip, Nov 15 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Saturday demonstrated its operational and search-and-rescue (SAR) capabilities while outlining plans to expand its presence along the Odisha coast.

Inspector General (ICG) Iqbal Chauhan (North East) said the force aims to strengthen its network in Odisha over the next four to five years.

Stating that Paradip Port is the only public sector facility where major Coast Guard operations are carried out, Chauhan said they intend to station an offshore patrol vessel at Gopalpur port too.

This apart, the officer said talks are also being held with the state government regarding the development of dedicated jetties.

"The Coast Guard has proposed the setting up of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) station at Dhamra port to further strengthen surveillance and response capabilities", he said.

The two-day exercise, held on Friday and Saturday, included a regional-level maritime search and rescue workshop and a sea drill.

Various local SAR stakeholders and resource agencies of Odisha participated, including OSDMA, district administration, ports, customs, Indian Navy, marine police, Odisha Police, CISF, fisheries department, forest department, and district medical teams. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB