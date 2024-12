Baripada, Dec 4 (PTI) An Indian Navy helicopter made an emergency landing at a paddy field in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday, police said.

The helicopter landed in Armada village in Rasgovindpur police station area, taking farmers working in the field by surprise, they said.

After landing, the pilot came out of the helicopter and examined it. The helicopter left the place after about 30 minutes, police said. PTI COR AAM AAM SOM