Odisha inks pact with IIM-Sambalpur to develop state's 'first bio-economy report'

Bhubaneswar, Aug 7 (PTI) The Odisha government on Thursday signed an MoU with IIM-Sambalpur to develop the "first bio-economy report" of the state, assessing key strengths, challenges and growth opportunities.

The agreement was signed at Kharvel Bhawan here in the presence of state Minister of Science and Technology Krushna Chandra Patra.

Biotechnology has tremendous potential to contribute to the states’ growth trajectory in the form of bio-economy, fostering all possibilities in this sector, an official release said.

The report will provide a strategic roadmap, ensuring bio-economic initiatives of the state align with national and global best practices while fostering a robust bio-economy ecosystem, it said.

The study can be a benchmark for future bio-industries, the release added. PTI BBM RBT