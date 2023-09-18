Odisha ITI students make idols of Vishnu’s Dashavatar using vehicle scrap items

Berhampur (Odisha), Sep 18 (PTI) Students of government-run Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Berhampur, in Odisha’s Ganjam district have made idols of Dashavatar (10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu) using automobile waste products.

The six-foot idols, weighing between 100kg and 120kg, were placed in the open scrap park of the institute on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja on Sunday, said ITI principal Rajat Kumar Panigrahy.

Around 200 students of different trades were involved in the project. Automobile scrap items such as rims, clutch plates and shock absorbers were used to create the idols. These discarded materials were collected from different garages in the city, he said.

"We have seen such types of sculptures in Tirupati. We decided to replicate those with some modifications. The task was entrusted to the new students, while faculty members guided them. They completed all the ten sculptures in a fortnight," he said.

Recycling and reuse of waste in innovative ways helps in protecting the environment, said Panigrahy.

The open scrap park in a 40,000-square-feet area on the campus has at least 20 giant sculptures, all made by students using discarded materials.